Tracking coronavirus: Florida reports another 10,000+ cases on Saturday

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported another 10,360 coronavirus cases since Friday. The statewide total is now at 254,511. The death toll has risen to 4,197 after reporting an additional 95 deaths.

10:15 a.m. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis will give a coronavirus update at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

9:30 a.m. -- So you already know that face masks are required for guests 2 and older to get into Walt Disney World, but keep in mind that not EVERY mask will get past the gates. List of acceptable masks HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- 'The Most Magical Place on Earth' is back in business. After being shut down for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walt Disney World reopened its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom theme parks on Saturday. Details HERE.

7:45 a.m. -- As many as 8,000 California inmates could be released under a new state plan to reduce the prison population amid a rampant spread of COVID-19 behind bars. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- A circuit judge Friday rejected a challenge to the constitutionality of a Leon County ordinance that requires people to wear face masks in businesses to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

6:00 a.m. -- Florida added another 11,433 new coronavirus cases on Friday, making it the second-highest day of new cases. The total statewide is now at 244,151, according to the Florida Department of Health. The death toll is now at 4,102 after adding another 93 deaths were reported.

