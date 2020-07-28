Tracking coronavirus: Florida reports 186 more deaths, becoming largest single-day increase yet

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

11:00 a.m. -- Lake County Schools says that parents need to choose how their children will return to school in the fall by Wednesday, July 29th. See the options for your child HERE.

10:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported 9,230 new cases of COVID-19 and 186 more deaths. The statewide total is now at 441,977 cases and the death toll is 6,117. This is the single highest daily jump in deaths yet, with the previous record being set on July 22 with 173 deaths.

9:26 a.m. -- There are now roughly 87 hand sanitizers on the Food and Drug Administration's rolling list of dangerous cleansers that have been recalled due to the presence of a toxic chemical. See the list HERE.

7:53 a.m. -- Can you get the coronavirus twice? Scientists don’t know for sure yet, but they believe it’s unlikely. Read more HERE.

7:17 a.m. -- The GOP unveiled details for a second round of direct payments to American households on Monday, in legislation that has been dubbed the HEALS Act. If you qualified for a check in the first round, you are likely up for a second payment – perhaps for an even larger amount. Details HERE.

6:13 a.m. -- Disney World is changing its mask policy again.

5:02 a.m. -- FOX 35 uncovered more errors with Florida’s COVID-19 numbers. This time, the errors were in the wrong child positivity rates being reported. Details HERE.

4:30 a.m. -- Orange County Public Schools has announced that August 10 will mark the start of virtual learning for all students in the district, whether they are registered for face-to-face instruction or learning through the LaunchEd@Home program.

4:00 a.m. -- On Monday, The Florida Department of Health reported 8,892 new cases of COVID-19 and 77 more deaths. The statewide total is now at 432,747 and the death toll is 5,931. A new report will be released around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs were originally able to operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. However, the state has put a temporary ban on liquor sales at bars as COVID-19 cases surge, forcing many bars to close.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Globally, there have been over 16.6 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 654,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

