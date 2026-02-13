Florida woman facing animal cruelty after severely malnourished dog, Olive, found in New Smyrna Beach: Police

The Brief A Florida woman, 19, is facing an aggravated animal abuse charge after a severely malnourished dog was found in New Smyrna Beach, police say. The dog, named Olive, was found with significant muscle loss, including having visible ribs and spine, police say. Olive has gained six pounds so far in her recovery journey.



A Florida woman has been arrested in a dog neglect case after the New Smryna Police Department conducted an investigation involving a severely malnourished dog.

What we know:

A woman believed to be the dog's owner – Arriana Washington, 19, of Port Orange, Florida – is facing a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

On Feb. 10, witnesses told police the dog was confined indoors and not walked outside – leading to her defecating in living spaces, New Smyrna Police said. Additionally, the dog – now named Olive by the staff of the Edgewater Animal Shelter – lacked proper food, water and care, witnesses told police.

The backstory:

A female adult dog was found severely malnourished in the 200 block of Inwood Avenue on February 9, 2026. The dog, with brown and white fur, was found with its rib cage and spine visible through its fur.

Police said Olive was found in extremely poor physical condition, with visible ribs, hips, and spine and significant muscle loss. She was transported to an animal clinic for emergency veterinary care, where she is recovering well, police reported.

Olive has gained six pounds and is continuing to show steady improvement under veterinary supervision, New Smyrna Police said in a Feb. 13 update.

What's next:

Olive will remain at the clinic until she improves.