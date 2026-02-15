Sanford Police: Missing toddler dies after found unresponsive in apartment pond

The Brief A two-year-old child died after police found them unresponsive in a retention pond Saturday night. The Sanford Police Department responded to an apartment complex for a missing child. An initial investigation indicates that the child woke up and left the apartment after the family went to bed for the night, the department said.



A two-year-old child, found unresponsive in a retention pond at a Sanford apartment complex Saturday night, has died.

What we know:

The Sanford Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Windchase Boulevard around 10 p.m., Feb. 14, for a reported missing child.

After searching the area, officers found the missing child not breathing and unresponsive – police said – in a retention pond.

An initial investigation indicates that the child woke up and left the apartment after the family went to bed for the night, the department said.

The child received life-measures on the scene and was transported to the hospital, where they later died, Sanford Police said.