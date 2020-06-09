Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases reach 66,000; UCF players infected; 'Give Kids the World' stays closed

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of June 8, there are more than 7 million people across the world confirmed to have COVID-19 and over 400,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus, according to the most recent data available from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

5:30 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show there are 64,904 cases of coronavirus in the state and 2,712 deaths.

6:00 a.m. -- Orange County will be accepting applications once again on Tuesday for the new Orange CARES for residents program after the website stopped taking new applications on Monday just minutes after opening. Requirements to apply HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting three food distribution events starting Tuesday to help families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Details HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- California’s Yosemite National Park will reopen with restrictions this week after being closed for more than 2 1/2 months because of the coronavirus outbreak, officials announced Monday.

10:15 a.m. -- The application portal for the new Orange CARES program closed after 90 minutes on Tuesday after 50,000 applications were received.

"The Individual & Family Assistance Program has received the start of 50K applications. The portal is now closed for new applicants," Orange County tweeted. "Those who are in the system will still be able to complete their uploads. Applicants will have until tomorrow at midnight to complete their uploads."

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports there are 66,000 cases of coronavirus in the state. There have been 2,765 deaths.

1:00 p.m. -- An unexpectedly strong jobs report makes it appear unlikely that Americans will see a new coronavirus aid bill -- or a second IRS stimulus check. What we know so far HERE.

2:30 p.m. -- Give Kids the World, a nonprofit dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of children with critical illnesses, will remain closed as new wishes will not be scheduled until a coronavirus vaccine is in wide use. More details on how coronavirus has impacted the nonprofit HERE.

3:00 p.m. -- Three University of Central Florida football players have tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced. Read more HERE.

