'Give Kids the World' announces they will remain closed due to COVID-19 concerns

Give Kids the World, a nonprofit dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of children with critical illnesses, will remain closed as new wishes will not be scheduled until a coronavirus vaccine is in wide use.

On Tuesday afternoon, the nonprofit made the announcement on Facebook. They said that unforeseen circumstances directly related to COVID-19 have forced them to stay closed. They said that their wish-granting partner, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, notified them that because of the virus, they will not schedule any wishes that involve travel or large groups until a vaccine is in wide use. They are unsure when they will be able to welcome vulnerable guests, including wish children, again.

With that, the Village will reportedly stay closed for an undetermined amount of time. They also must lay off the majority of their staff starting Saturday, June 27th. A small team will remain to ensure the safety and security of the Village and to nurture relationships with alumni families, volunteers, wish-granting organizations, donors, and other partners. They added that if there is a rush wish prior to our reopening, they will work with their wish-granting partners to fulfill that wish.

"I can promise you that I will work tirelessly to find a way to reopen our beloved Village as soon as possible," Pamela Landwirth, the Give Kids The World President and CEO, said.

