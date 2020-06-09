Orange County Sheriff's Office to distribute food to families struggling during pandemic

article

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting three food distribution events starting Tuesday to help families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The boxes will include a variety of canned and non-perishable items, such as beans, corn, soup, and tuna," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release. "They will also have cereal, bread, sweets, paper towels, and water."

A limit of 200 boxes will be available at each location listed below and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The sheriff's office is urging anyone attending one of the events to arrive no earlier than 9:30 a.m.

​ Tuesday, June 9

Where: Orange County Sheriff’s Office Central Operations – 2500 W. Colonial Drive Orlando, Florida 32804​

When: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ​

*For this event, deputies are asking all traffic to enter off of John Young Parkway via the entrance closest to the Checkers.​

Wednesday, June 10

Where: Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sector 1 Substation – 1111 N. Rock Springs Road Apopka, Florida 32712​

When: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.​

Friday, June 12

Where: Blanchard Park – 2451 Dean Road Orlando, Florida 32817​

When: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.​