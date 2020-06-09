Orange County residents can try again Tuesday to apply for $1,000 stimulus check

article

Orange County will be accepting applications once again on Tuesday for the new Orange CARES for residents program.

The stimulus program is making $36.5 million worth of one-time $1,000 payments to eligible Orange County residents.

Frustrated residents logged on Monday at 8:00 a.m., which was the first day to apply. After just minutes, the site stopped taking applications.

“It’s very frustrating. You’re trying to get some money; your government is telling you you got to stay home for three months. How many people can live for three months without any money coming in?” resident Art Schwartz said.

FOX 35 News took the frustrations to Orange County, which clarified that the website did not crash. It was always the plan for only 2,000 applications to be processed on Monday.

Officials hope things will run more smoothly on Tuesday when they will accept 20,000 applications.

For individuals to be eligible, you must meet the following criteria:

Reside in Orange County, Florida

Pay rent or own a home in Orange County, Florida

You or another adult in your household lost a job or experienced a reduction in hours at work due to COVID-19

You and all adults in your household are a U.S. Citizen or permanent legal resident

The application portal reopens at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. You can apply at ocfl.net/orangecares.