Tracking coronavirus: Florida breaks single-day record adding more than 3,800 new cases

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:00 p.m. -- Walt Disney World announced new changes that will be in effect when the parks reopen in July, including no park hopping for guests. Details HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The new numbers from the Florida Department of Health show there are 89,748 cases of coronavirus in the state, adding 3,822 more cases -- a new single-day record. The death toll is up to 3,104, adding 43 more deaths.

9:00 a.m. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved to give election officials across the state some relief, by closing schools so they can be used as polling places, allowing state employees to staff precincts and providing more time to count absentee ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

6:15 a.m. -- Walt Disney World has canceled 'Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Read more HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- Starting Saturday, Orange County will have a mandatory mask order in place. Details HERE.

