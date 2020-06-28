Tracking coronavirus: Florida adds over 8,500 news cases; Gov. DeSantis expected to give update

article

FOX 35 News is tracking the latest on the coronavirus across Florida, the nation and the globe.

11 a.m. -- The State of Florida reported another 8,530 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with an additional 29 new deaths. The number of cases in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic is now 141,075. The number of deaths in the state now stands at 3,419. READ MORE.

9 a.m. -- Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed the 10 million mark early Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, global deaths attributed to the virus approached the 500,000 mark, the university’s Coronavirus Resource Center says on its website. READ MORE.

7:45 a.m. -- In response to the spike in coronavirus cases across the state, the University of Florida is now requiring a face mask or cloth face covering to be worn everywhere on campus when students return in the fall. READ MORE.

7:30 a.m. -- With Daytona Beach now requiring face masks in public, Brevard County is looking at putting a mask mandate in place, too. It will be proposed at the Brevard County Commission meeting Tuesday. READ MORE.

7 a.m. -- Florida saw 9,585 new cases in the state on Saturday. Officials also reported 24 more Florida resident deaths due to coronavirus. READ MORE.

