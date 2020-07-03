Tracking coronavirus: Florida adds more than 9,400 new cases, 67 more deaths

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported another 9,488 cases on Friday at the start of the Fourth of July weekend. This brings the total in the state to 178,594. 67 more deaths have been reported. There are now a total of 3,684 deaths in the state.

10:00 a.m. -- What the next stimulus bill will look like remains unclear, but certain measures that have gained traction over the past month include another stimulus check, additional aid for businesses and the unemployed, a back-to-work bonus and liability protections for employers. Details HERE.

8:30 a.m. -- A Florida woman is facing a battery charge after video shows her coughing on a woman with cancer at a Jacksonville store, deputies said. Video HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- With summer school just two weeks away, parents who enroll their students in the Orange County School District’s extended school year say re-opening procedures have not been clear enough. Details HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- AirBnB the popular short term property rental site says, in an effort to keep the public safe, they are temporarily banning parties and large gatherings at their guest homes.

5:00 a.m. -- Some Florida health officials have blamed parties over the Memorial Day holiday for causing the state's surge in cases. Now they're asking people to celebrate the Fourth of July responsibly. Read more HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported another 10,109 cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day total for the state, on Thursday. The total in the state is now at 169,106. Another 67 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,617 Florida resident deaths.

