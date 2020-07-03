Video shows Florida woman coughing on cancer patient at store, deputies say

A Florida woman is facing a battery charge after video shows her coughing on a woman with cancer at a Jacksonville store, deputies said.

According to First Coast News, 52-year-old Debra Hunter was caught on video at flipping off a woman at the St. Johns Town Center on June 25 and then walking up to her and coughing.

The video was taken by Heather Reed Sprague, who posted the footage to Facebook. Sprague is a brain tumor patient at the Mayo Clinic.

According to Sprague, Hunter was being belligerent to the staff at the store.

“She was screaming at, swearing, insulting, and threatening the staff as she demanded to return an item she didn’t have with her, just a photo of the item on her phone,” Sprague wrote. “The staff were professional and respectful. But they couldn’t return an item she didn’t actually have with her.”

As Hunter continued her rant, Sprague says she pulled out her phone to record the incident. That’s when Hunter confronted her and seconds later is seen walking up to Sprague and coughing on her.

Hunter is then seen walking out of the store with a little girl.

“When bullies are faced with accountability they must acknowledge the unacceptability of their actions. Within 30 seconds of filming her tirade was done and she left the poor staff in peace.

“I’m off to find a Covid test. Thanks Karen.”

First Coast News reports that Hunter has not been charged or arrested.

The video has gone viral, racking up over 2.9 million views. However, it has sparked unwarranted backlash for a woman named Lisa Hunter, who is not involved in the incident but has been mistaken for Debra Hunter.

She says she has been getting threatening phone calls and would like it to stop.