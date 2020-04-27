Tracking Coronavirus: Cases pass 31,500 in Florida, death toll at 1,074, officials working on reopening plan

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

8:00 a.m. -- Florida's unemployment website went down over the weekend for maintenance but it is expected to be back up and running by 8 a.m. on Monday. More details HERE.

Florida's Re-Open Task Force continues to work on a plan to reopen Florida. Governor DeSantis, state officials, economic experts, and health officials are all contributing to the plan. The state's stay-at-home order is expected to expire Thursday and the Governor has not stated if it will be extended yet.

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health reports that there are 31,528 cases of coronavirus statewide. The death toll has risen to 1,074.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Across the globe, John Hopkins University says that there are almost 3 million positive cases of COVID-19 worldwide and over 200,000 deaths.

