Drive-up antibody testing with immediate results now available in Central Florida

article

City officials announced on Monday that drive-up coronavirus antibody testing is available in Orange City.

The City of DeBary said that Jena Medical Group of Orange City is offering the testing.

The test provides immediate results. Patients will not have to get out of their vehicles and the process should last just ten minutes, the City said.

MORE NEWS: Coronavirus cases pass 32,000 in Florida, death toll climbs to 1,088, Florida Department of Health says

Call Jena Medical Group at 386-774-1881 for an appointment.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News