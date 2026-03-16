Costco heat-and-eat meatloaf, mashed potatoes recalled in 26 states; possible Salmonella contamination

The Brief Costco has issued a recall for its heat-and-eat meatloaf with mashed Yukon potatoes and glaze due to potential Salmonella contamination linked to an ingredient supplier. The recall affects products purchased between March 2 and March 13, 2026, specifically those with sell-by dates ranging from March 5 to March 16. The items were distributed across 26 states and territories, including Florida, California, and Illinois, prompting a widespread alert for Costco members.



A Costco heat-and-eat meal was reported to have a possible Salmonella contamination – affecting Florida consumers.

Costco's meatloaf with mashed Yukon potatoes and glaze is recalled after the ingredient supplier, Griffith Foods Inc., announced that an ingredient in the potatoes may be contaminated with Salmonella.

What item was recalled?

What we know:

Consumers affected include members who purchased the item between March 2 and March 13, 2026.

The affected products part of the recall have sell-by dates between March 5 and March 16, 2026, Costco reported.

What areas was the recalled item sold?

This recalled product was sold at Costco locations in 26 states, including in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Risk of Salmonella

Costco urged consumers not to eat the product.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported, Costco said.

According to the CDC, Salmonella infection is a leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States. It is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections, particularly in young children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems, FOX Business reported.

Infections commonly cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, which typically appear between six hours and six days after exposure.

Most healthy individuals, however, recover within four to seven days, often without specific medical treatment.

Full refund

Shoppers can return the recalled item for a full refund.

Visit https://customerservice.costco.com/ with any questions.

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Current Costco Central Florida locations

Costco has four warehouse locations and one business center in Central Florida.

Altamonte Springs, located at 741 Orange Avenue, is open until 8:30 p.m.

Winter Park, located at 3333 University Boulevard, is open until 8:30 p.m.

Orlando, located at 4696 Gardens Park Boulevard, is open until 8:30 p.m.

Orlando, Costco Business Center, located at 2101 Waterbridge Boulevard, is open until 6 p.m.

Clermont, located at 4600 Collina Terrace, is open until 8:30 p.m.

What is Costco?

Costco is a membership-only big box retailer with over 800 locations worldwide.

The company, which was re-branded from the name Price Club, first opened in 1976 in a converted airplane hangar in San Diego.

The company offers two membership tiers, including Gold Star Member – $65 a year – and Executive Member – $130 a year.

Costco also launched its Costco Business Centers, which are open to any members and sells bulk items, office supplies and goods, but doesn't have a food court or food samples.

Where are new Costco locations coming?

In 2026, Costco announced four new locations in the U.S.

A location in West Roseville, Calif. is opening in January and locations in Liberty Hill, Texas, Forney, Texas and South St. George, Utah are expected to open in March. Costco's Sanford location has not been confirmed on its website.