Bomb threat on flight to Florida prompts investigation, police say

The Brief Officials said a bomb threat on a flight traveling toward Florida from Boston prompted an investigation. The plane was later determined to be safe before passengers disembarked.



An investigation is underway after airport police in Boston were notified of a bomb threat on a flight headed to Vero Beach on Saturday morning, according to police.

Officials said the JetBlue flight landed safely at the Vero Beach Airport where it was inspected after the threat.

A bomb dog search was conducted of the cabin while passengers were still on board, according to the Vero Beach Police Department. Passengers' luggage was also removed and searched by officials, according to police.

Officials later determined the plane was safe before allowing passengers to deplane.

Police said officials with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Indian River Fire Rescue Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Vero Beach airport officials all assisted with the investigation.