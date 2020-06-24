Orange County distributing free PPE to small businesses this week

article

Orange County will be giving out free personal protective equipment to small businesses at several locations this week.

The county said it has 2 million masks and 500,000 bottles of hand sanitizer they hope to get into the hands of businesses that employ 40 people or less over the next 3 days.

The giveaway comes just days into Orange County's new face mask mandate, which was put into place after the state continued to see a rise in daily coronavirus cases.

Business owners that show up to one of the distribution sites will receive disposable masks, hand sanitizer, and some reusable cloth masks to give to their employees.

"During this distribution period to Orange County small businesses, the County intends to provide up to 10,000 businesses with 200 disposable masks," according to the county's website.

The kits will be given away on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at the following sites:

West Orange Park: 150 Windermere Rd.Winter Garden, FL 34787

South Orange Youth Sports Complex: 11800 S Orange Ave.Orlando, FL 32824

Downey Park: 10107 Flowers Ave.Orlando, FL 32825

Each site is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are required to pick up the free PPE kits. You can register your business HERE.