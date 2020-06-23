Orlando Walmart closes for sanitizing amid coronavirus pandemic, company confirms

article

A Walmart in Orlando is temporarily closing to be sanitized, the company confirmed.

A company spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News on Tuesday that the Walmart near John Young Parkway and Sand Lake Road is temporarily closing so that an outside specialist can sanitize the store.

They closed the store at 2 p.m. and will reopen it back up at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The spokesperson explained that the cleaning is part of a company-initiated program.

However, due to privacy reasons, it was not confirmed whether an employee or customer at the store had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the spokesperson did admit that Walmart has “felt the impact of the coronavirus.”

The spokesperson went on to say that when the store reopens, they will continue health screenings and temperature checks on associates. All employees will also be given face masks and gloves. Sneeze guards are installed at registers and customer capacity is limited as well.

The Walmart temporarily closing is located at 8108 S. John Young Parkway.

