Tracking Coronavirus: 50 more deaths reported; cases soar to more than 33,600, NASCAR announces return

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 33,193 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is at 1,218.

5:00 a.m. -- On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced phase one of his plan to reopen Florida from the coronavirus lockdowns. The phase will begin on Monday, May 4th except in the hardest-hit counties of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach. What will be open under Phase 1 HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday the federal government will not be extending its coronavirus social distancing guidelines once they expire Thursday, and his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, predicted that by July the country will be “really rocking again.” Details HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- The COVID-19 mobile testing site at Barnett Park in Orlando scheduled for Thursday has been canceled due to inclement weather coming through the area. They plan on reopening on Saturday for appointments.

9:00 a.m. -- More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s. In 6 weeks, there have been 30 million unemployment claims.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health announced that the state has 33,690 cases and 1,268 deaths. More details HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- Orange County officials gave an update a reopening update.

3:10 p.m. -- Marion County officials held a news conference, pleading for Governor DeSantis to allow them to reopen further, allowing up to 50 percent capacity in restaurants.

3:30 p.m. -- NASCAR announced Thursday that it will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina with the premier Cup Series racing three more times in a 10-day span. Read more HERE.

