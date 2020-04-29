2 new COVID-19 testing sites open in Orange County 'hot spots'

article

Two new coronavirus testing sites are opening on Wednesday in Orange County in some the hardest hit zip codes.

The two brand new testing site locations are at:

South Orange Youth Park: 11800 S. Orange Ave., Orlando

Ventura Elementary School: 4400 Woodgate Boulevard, Orlando

The locations fall in the 32822 and 32824 zip codes, which have seen the highest number of coronavirus cases, according to the county's heat map.

Florida Department of Health officials say they’re targeting sites where there are multiple positive cases of COVID-19.

“We’re out here reaching a community that is unserved in terms of testing," said Kent Donahue with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

The tests are free, but those appointments must be booked online. Testing will be available to people with or without symptoms.

You can schedule an appointment HERE.

Orange County remains the area with the highest number of cases. According to the Florida Health Department, more than 24,000 tests have been administered and the plan is to keep that going.

Testing will be available to people with or without symptoms. The new locations are open Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Additional testing locations are open this week at:

Wednesday: Camping World Stadium

Thursday: Barnett Park

Friday: Jay Blanchard Park

You can make an appointment at one of the above locations by calling 407-723-5004.