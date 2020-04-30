Coronavirus testing at Barnett Park rescheduled due to weather

article

The COVID-19 mobile testing site at Barnett Park in Orlando scheduled for Thursday has been canceled due to inclement weather coming through the area.

Barnett Park will instead hold testing on Saturday. The park is located at 4801 W. Colonial Drive.

MORE NEWS: FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Strong storms could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, hail to Central Florida

"All scheduled appointments for Thurs, April 30, at Barnett Park will be honored on Sat., May 2 at the same location," the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said.

Testing at Jay Blanchard Park will continue as planned on Friday. You must make an appointment before you go.

Appointments can be made by calling 407-723-5004. You can find more information HERE.

Advertisement

Testing is free. You must be 18 or older.

Get the latest on the coronavirus pandemic HERE.