Tracking Coronavirus: $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus deal reached; Florida cases near 1,500

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

2:00 a.m. -- The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have struck an agreement on a sweeping $2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and a health care system strained by the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak. Read more HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- A drive-thru testing site is opening at the Orange County Convention Center on Wednesday as confirmed cases in Florida near 1,500. There have been 20 reported deaths.

