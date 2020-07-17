Tracking coronavirus: 128 more deaths reported as Florida adds more than 11,400 additional cases

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

11:05 a.m. -- On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 11,466 coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the total to 327,241. Another 128 Floridians have died. The death toll is now at 4,805.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Central Florida added 1,978 cases for a total of 54,029. Central Florida had 11 of the deaths reported Friday, bringing the regional toll to 516.

9:00 a.m. -- The Orange County School board is meeting to vote on reopening plans for students.

8:02 a.m. -- A prison in rural North Florida has seen the number of inmates diagnosed with COVID-19 explode, with more than 400 prisoners reported testing positive for the virus this week.

6:34 a.m. -- In our latest FOX 35 Investigates report, a person who died in a motorcycle accident was added to Florida’s COVID-19 death count, according to a state health official. Details HERE.

6:15 a.m. -- A group of experts collecting its own data on the coronavirus are concerned about Florida. They say there's a lot of data still missing. Full report HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- The Orange County School Board will discuss reopening plans for students on Friday. The meeting is set to start at 9 a.m.

5:00 a.m. -- Starting Friday, some state-supported coronavirus testing sites will have self-swab testing lanes for symptomatic individuals, a move that they expect will reduce wait times and expedite test results. List of locations HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 315,775 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 4,677 deaths. That is an increase in 13,965 cases and 156 deaths.

