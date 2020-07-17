Orange County School Board votes to reopen schools on Aug. 21
Orange County School Board members on Friday have voted to reopen schools on Aug. 21. They are also submitting plans to the state to use LaunchEd, an on-campus, online learning option. In addition, the board is also seeking a waiver allowing them to not reopen if it's not safe.
It's a big day for parents, teachers, and students in Orange County: the school board will vote on a reopening plan on Friday.
School board members will vote on pushing back the start of the school year by about two weeks. They began discussions at 9 a.m.
Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says she's heard from parents who support each one of their reopening options and that she is in favor of letting parents choose in-school or at-home education.
The Orange County School District is proposing three options for fall:
- In-person learning: Students and teachers will participate in traditional, face-to-face instruction with enhanced safety protocols in place.
- Orange County Virtual School: Students will learn on their own time from home. Families can also choose to have face-to-face work days two days a month at the Orange County Virtual School campus.
- OCPS LaunchED at home: A combination of at-school and in-home days.
“We have had mixed responses from our parents," Jenkins said.
Among the proposed changes for those going into the school building:
- Everyone over age 3 would be required to wear a mask.
- Mandatory handwashing upon entry to the building and right before leaving a classroom.
- There will be staggered entry times to try to allow for social distancing.
- Random temperature checks
Teachers have made it clear they’re not okay with going back into real classrooms yet.
“I am a teacher. I don’t want to die," one of them told FOX 35 News.
