Torrential rain, flooding in Brevard County causes several road closures

Parts of Central Florida saw torrential rain on Sunday morning, causing widespread flooding and road closures in many coastal communities in Brevard County.

The City of Palm Bay said several road closures were the result of failed culvert pipes. Some of the roads experienced washouts. Those roads flooded include Highland Avenue Northwest, Walden Boulevard Southeast, and Weldon Street Southeast. Late Sunday afternoon, the roads were open to local traffic only.

Titusville also experienced heavy rains and flooding. The Titusville Police Department warned motorists to use caution when driving through flooded streets as multiple roads were underwater. Those roads flooded include Vista Terrace, Elm Terrace, Olmstead Drive, and S. Washington Ave.