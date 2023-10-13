Florida woman sentenced for murder after fleeing the state with dead woman's body in her car: Officials

article

A Titusville woman was sentenced after pleading guilty to second-degree murder following a 2020 incident, court officials said.

Courtney Gibson, 31, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with evidence after the death of 36-year-old Anna Primavere.

In February 2020, Titusville police were notified that Primavere was missing from a home on Trinidad Ave where she rented a room. Her car, phone, and other belongings were still at the home.

The homeowner told police that Gibson had also been staying at the home caring for his child while he was out of town. When he returned home, he told police his child was alone and both Gibson and Primavere were gone.

Court officials said there was also evidence that a crime scene had been cleaned and the mattress from Primavere's room was missing.

Gibson was later located in Lebanon, TN and Primavere's body was inside her trunk. Police believed the two women had a confrontation at the home that led to the murder.