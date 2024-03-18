Titusville man found dead inside apartment, police say

A Titusville man was found dead in an apartment on Friday night, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police responded to the apartment in the 600 block of Timber Trace Lane at around 9 p.m. on Friday and found a man inside with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Zaavan G. Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 35 LIVE STREAM: WATCH LIVE

No other injuries were reported.

Police said this was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.