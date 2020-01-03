Titusville boy's hand severely injured in firework explosion

Titusville Police say a 12-year-old boy was injured Friday when a mortar firework went off in his hand.

Titusville Police, Fire and Brevard Fire and Rescue responded to the accident after neighbors on Overlook Terrace said they heard a loud bang followed by screaming.

Zoe Haralson, who ran next door to help the boy, says he was yelling for his grandmother and asking to go to the hospital.

"His whole arm was like purple and his hand was like black," she said.

Firefighters say the boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital. Officers say his hand was intact but severely injured. This is the second person injured by fireworks in Central Florida this week.