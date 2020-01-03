Tips on what to do following a crash along an interstate or busy road

After a minor crash on Interstate 4 turned deadly on Friday, FOX 35 News asked police what you should do if you're ever in a minor crash on the highway.

With the I-4 Ultimate Project underway, the roadway is arguably one the most dangerous in Central Florida.

"What do you do about I-4 traffic? That’s number one. Number two, the roads are changing all the time."

"You’re safer inside your car than you are on the street."

It's a lesson that was learned the hard way Friday after one woman got out of her car after a fender bender on I-4 and was then hit by another car, falling off an overpass to her death.

"It’s very scary."

That's why FOX 35 News asked Orlando Police for guidance.

Officers say if you get into an accident, the first thing you should do is stay in your car.

"You kind of just have to stay in your vehicle and wait for help to arrive."

Number two, if the car still drives, pull off to the side of the road, somewhere safe.

"That sucks because you’re going to build up bottleneck on the highway which stops everybody but you need to go about it safe."

To avoid that bottlenecking, there's another alternative. If there is no safe place to pull over, officers say get off at the next exit ramp and pull into a parking lot where they can meet you.

They are lessons that may sound simple but in the moments after a crash, they can be easily forgotten. Investigators are still looking into the deadly crash. The identity of the woman has not yet been released.