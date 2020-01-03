Police: Woman outside of car killed after falling over I-4 overpass after crash
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department says a woman fell from an Interstate 4 overpass after getting hit by a car.
Two lanes on I-4 eastbound were shut down at Central Boulevard on Friday as investigators collected evidence.
Police say the woman was outside of a car after a separate accident when another car hit her, causing her to fall over the overpass onto Garland Avenue below.
Officials say the woman was taken to the hospital, where she died.