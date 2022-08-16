Tip from Georgia leads police in Florida to 2 bodies inside Melbourne home

A request from a Georgia police department for a well-being check at a home in Florida led to the discovery of two people who are believed to be the victims of homicide.

Melbourne police officers arrived at 1052 Tanglewood Ln. on Tuesday morning where they discovered two bodies. A FOX 35 News crew later saw investigators closely examining what appeared to be bullet holes in a window of the home.

According to Melbourne police detectives, a man who was arrested in Georgia was acting erratically and that led police there to believe that relatives of the man in Florida could be in danger. That's when they contacted officials in Melbourne.

The names of the victims were not immediately released and neither was the name of the man arrested in Georgia, now identified as a person of interest in this case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).