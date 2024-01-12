TIMELINE: Strong storms could bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Central Florida Friday

Friday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day due to the possibility of a severe storm threat in Central Florida.

A warm front is lifting up across the area from south to north. This feature is injecting the region with some additional moisture in the form of clouds and mainly light showers.

Rain chances before noon stand at 50-60%. Expect a lull in rain chances through early afternoon with more storms firing up by late afternoon into tonight.

The severe risk has really dropped off compared to forecasts from Thursday. We're still watching for a few strong storms mainly north of Orlando as we head into Friday night. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main offenders in any strong storms that fire off.

Saturday and Sunday bring mixed skies and cool 60s for daily highs-40s and 50s for the overnights.

Next week starts with temperatures in the mild 70s and some showers around. Colder air could possibly invade the region by next Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures during this time could be stuck in the 50s with overnights in the 30s.

