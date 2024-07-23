TIMELINE: Storms could bring heavy downpours to Central Florida on Tuesday

While Tuesday's temperatures won't be quite as sweltering as Monday, it will still be hot and humid across Central Florida.

Plan for highs to reach the mid 90s for inland areas, and closer to the 90-degree mark along the coast.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will be higher today as the Saharan dust departs and more tropical and humid air filters into the region. A southeasterly wind will bring the seabreeze inland.

Areas along and northwest of I-4 corridor will have the best chances of seeing the heaviest rain and thunderstorms. With tropical air in the works, heavy downpours can be expected with any showers and storms that form.

Today's rain and storms will also take place a little later on in the day, with best chances taking place between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Saharan Dust in Florida

Saharan dust continues to depart and will likely be out of our hair by Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Another plume, that's just now making its way off the west coast of Africa, will be bringing us more impacts by late weekend and into early next week.

The dust is also what will help keep any chances of tropical development limited for the rest of July. By early August, there are signs that things will be picking back up. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for the latest.

Looking ahead, daily rounds of scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast until the early part of next week. We'll have plenty of moisture to work with, especially by Sunday, where higher chances of rain can be expected.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35