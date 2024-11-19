Timeline: Remnants of Tropical Storm Sara and cold temperatures coming to Central Florida

The remnants of Tropical Storm Sara, which dissipated Monday over Central America, are expected to bring rain to the Central Florida area this week.

Timeline: When will the rain reach Orlando, Central Florida?

This storm's remnants will be met with a cold front moving across the U.S. pushing humidity and showers into Florida, most likely on Wednesday morning or afternoon.

As of the latest forecast, the remnants coming from the south are increasing rain intensity in the region.

There are two possible scenarios:

Scenario 1:

A blossoming of storms in the Gulf of Mexico which would essentially cut off our moisture feed, reducing our rainfall totals on Wednesday.

Scenario 2:

Short range computer models are showing the possibility of an excessive amount of rain Wednesday morning.

Orlando and areas nearby could see .36" of an inch of rain, parts north of Orlando could see up to an inch of rain, according to forecast models.

Either way, winds and cool temperatures will follow on Thursday and Friday.

How cold will temperatures get this week in Florida?

Temperatures will dip into the high 60s and low 70s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Lows will be in the 40s. The typical high in January for Central Florida is in the 70s.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will all be abundantly sunny with crisp, comfortable fall air. Humidity will be very low Friday through Sunday with lows dipping into the 40s from Friday night to Saturday morning.

However, the cold air will be short-lived because, by next week, temperatures will be back into the 80s before Thanksgiving.

When does the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season end?

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends on Nov. 30, 2024. Sara was the 18th named storm of the season. There are no tropical threats in the immediate future, according to FOX 35's Brooks Garner.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

