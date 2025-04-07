Orlando weather: Last day of summer-like temps across Central Florida before storms roll in

Monday will be the last day of our summer-like stretch across Central Florida.

What will the weather look like on Monday?

After a warm start with temperatures in the 70s this morning, we'll quickly see temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s for highs this afternoon. Even the coast will be hot with highs in the 90s.

Clouds will be on the increase by late this afternoon as windy conditions take hold as well. Plan for gusts as high as around 30 mph. After sunset, we'll begin to see our next round of rain and storms approach from the northwest.

Rain chances

A few isolated storms could be on the robust side, with heavy downpours and strong winds. The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has placed parts of Marion, Sumter, and northwest Flagler counties under a level 1 out 5 risk for for a few of these stronger storms. While chances are low overall, this is where the best ingredients will be if any do get going.

The best chances of rain won't take shape until late tonight and into the overnight.

A cold is set to push through Central Florida late tonight and into early Tuesday morning, which will be one of the main driving forces of our rain chances. Areas to the northwest of the I-4 corridor will see the majority of these showers and storms, as this will be a fading cold front that's pushing into the region.

For areas to the southwest of I-4, just a few lingering showers and storms will be able to reach these spots.

What will the weather look like later this week?

What to expect:

As the cold front continues to move to the southeast of Central Florida, only a few stray showers will be left for early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be notably more comfortable by Tuesday afternoon, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 70s. This more seasonable trend will continue and last through much of the week, with the hottest temperatures only reaching the mid 80s Friday.