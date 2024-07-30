TIMELINE: Central Florida thunderstorms forecast for Tuesday afternoon, evening

Central Florida will see a later onset to the storm chances on Tuesday, with most of the action holding off until or just after dinnertime.

High temperatures will reach the mid-90s, yielding a heat index of around 105°F for a steamy end to July.

Tracking the Tropics

In the tropics, a tropical wave mired in Saharan dust, will be very slow to develop – if it even does. That said, a slew of global computer models thinks it will form into at least a tropical depression, if not a tropical storm.

So far, no models impact our region with this system as a hurricane, so it's mostly likely to be a rain even if we catch any direct impacts this weekend. The general thinking is that if it arrives in the Bahamas as a strong system, it'll be pulled northward on the Atlantic side of Florida, leaving us on the, "clean side" with just some rain and rip currents.

If it arrives in a weaker form, it could be dragged into the Gulf, ushering in heavier rain for Florida on the, 'dirty side'. We'll have a better bead on this system tomorrow and Thursday, making for a pretty short-fuse forecast from inception to potentia landfall impacts.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast

