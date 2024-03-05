TIMELINE: Storms could bring strong winds, hail and heavy rain Tuesday night in Central Florida

The majority of our Tuesday will be pleasant and mostly dry across Central Florida. Temperatures will steadily warm into the low 80s for highs as clouds are on the increase ahead of our next shower and thunderstorm chance. Any rain or storms won't develop until this afternoon, with most showers or storms not taking place until well after sunset.

Showers and storms will arrive later tonight, which is why we have declared Tuesday night a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day.

A few strong storms may be possible, with the main impacts being strong winds with gusts up to 40 mph, heavy rain, isolated small hail and lightning. Storms will develop near dinnertime, before eventually growing more scattered well after sunset.

Any lingering storms Wednesday morning will quickly depart near sunrise. Near lunchtime and into the early afternoon, a few more isolated showers and storms could bubble up. Due to the morning storms, any strong storm activity will be limited for the most part.

Once this round of rain and storm passes, our next big story will be our temperatures.

We'll be on the dry side for the rest of this week as we remain rain-free until the weekend.

Temperatures will be warming up in a big way as an indirect result. Afternoon highs will climb well into the upper 80s by Saturday.