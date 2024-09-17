TIMELINE: Afternoon storms could bring lightning, gusty winds to Central Florida on Tuesday

Grab an umbrella! Tuesday will feature a likely chance for afternoon storms along and east of Interstate 4, but a much lower chance north and west of I-4.

Storm threats could include lightning and gusty winds. View the gallery below for when to expect the worst weather:

In the long-range outlook, we'll catch a break from the daily numerous afternoon storms with only isolated activity.

Tracking the Tropics

We'll begin monitoring the possibility for tropical activity in the Caribbean in about a week and a half, as the semi-permanent area of low pressure over Central America spins off some energy which could develop into a tropical depression.

Some long-range models develop this feature in a hurricane, but it's too soon to know if anything will form, much less where it may track and how strong it'll be.

This time of year we need to generally stay weather-aware as we are currently in the peak of the Hurricane Season and activity in the Caribbean and Gulf during late September and early October is common.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

