TikTok user claims photo shows Brian Laundrie look-alike at hotel in Canada

As crews search the massive Carlton Reserve in Florida for any sign of Brian Laundrie. a TikTok user claims that he could be far, far away from Florida and might be in Canada.

TikTok user @cwlynnn, who says she is a flight attendant, posted a video saying she was in Toronto picking up a Door Dash order at her hotel when she noticed a man that she says resembled Laundrie.

She said he was getting ‘flustered’ walking out of the hotel. He reportedly got into a car and drove off with someone.

The woman says she reported it to the hotel staff, who said he didn't know where he was going and that he had the wrong hotel. She also took a photo of the man who has a beard and was wearing a mask around his chin.

Others have since reposted the video debating on whether or not it's Laundrie.

Saturday marks the seventh day that authorities have been searching for Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, his former fiance. Petito's body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on Sunday. The coroner's initial determination for the manner of death is homicide, officials said.

Crews from multiple agencies have scoured the massive Carlton Reserve in Florida. The manhunt has so far yielded no results, as the grueling, exhausting search through the swampy terrain has slowed law enforcement.

On Thursday, the FBI announced that a warrant had been issued for the 23-year-old's arrest following an indictment on a federal fraud charge. According to the agency, he used someone else’s Capital One bank card between August 30 to September 1 and took out more than $1,000.

The indictment does not say specifically to whom the cards belong; however, federal investigators said the charges are "related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."

On Saturday, reality television star Dog the Bounty Hunter joined the search for Laundrie.

"Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves," his team said in a statement. "Their hearts go out to Gabby's family for what they're going through and want to help bring justice for her death."

Dog the Bounty Hunter says he "wants anyone with information on Brian Laundrie's whereabouts to call me at 833-TELLDOG" and added that "all information will be kept confidential."

