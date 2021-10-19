TikTok star robbed at gunpoint in San Francisco

A TikTok star had a frightening ordeal in San Francisco last week.

Australian singer Clinton Kane posted that he and his team were robbed at gun point while shooting a music video in Cow Hollow.

The alleged thieves forced them to sit on the ground with their hands raised.

They broke into his SUV and stole $30,000 worth of camera equipment, according to the Instagram post.

"Hey guys just got to San Francisco to film for the album and in an hour of being here we had a gun pointed to our faces and everything was stolen so this trip is going QUITE GREAT," Kane said in the post.

"JUST WANNA SAY LOVE U ALL SO MUCH AND IF I EVER DIE MY TEAM WILL RELEASE ALL OF MY SONGS SO NO WORRIES," he continued.

Kane is expected to return to San Francisco in December for an upcoming tour.

