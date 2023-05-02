Thousands of bees swarm Florida highway after beekeeper's truck hit by semi: FHP

Thousands of bees are swarming a Florida highway after a beekeeper's pickup truck was involved in a crash early Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a beekeeper is working to recover the thousands of bees that escaped after the collision. Officials said the truck was hauling approximately a million bees when it was hit by a semi-trailer truck.

The crash happened at 3:15 a.m. on US Highway 301 at the Interstate 10 eastbound entrance ramp in Baldwin, an area about 160 miles north of Orlando. Drivers are being asked to use caution as they travel through the area.

No one was hurt in the crash.