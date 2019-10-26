Thousands gather at Lake Eola for the 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' event

On Saturday, thousands of people came together at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando, putting one foot in front of the other, in the fight against breast cancer.

Fox 35 is a proud sponsor of the 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' event.

It was a sea of pink as the walk got underway on Saturday. With music blasting and the crowd cheering, breast cancer supporters and survivors were at the event showing their support.

The fundraising event isn't just about money: it's about raising awareness about breast cancer.

Dr. George from AventHealth says it's important that women know when to get their checkups.

"We know if we detect breast cancer early, we can treat them. They are more treatable, they're more curable. So it's important to get your mammogram."

Dr. George says that screening mammograms are for women who don't have symptoms. If you have symptoms, you should see your doctor right away.

"Any lumps in your breasts. Under your armpit. Changes in your nipple, changes in your skin like a dimpling or redness of the skin. It's important to know your family history and your body."

Events like Making Strides isn't just about walking: it's about getting information.

"It's raising awareness and also the community. It's very important to have everyone to come out against breast cancer."