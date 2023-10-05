This popular Orlando mall is giving away free $20 gift cards

Stream FOX 35 News:

The Florida Mall is giving away $20 gift cards – and they're absolutely free!

As part of a fall promotion, the mall is giving away gift cards worth $20 to the following stores: Forever 21, JD Sports, Aeropostale, Garage, Pandora or LUSH.

To snag your gift card, you must be a Florida resident. Show your Florida driver's license or ID at the Simon Guest Services counter near Macy's and choose a gift card for the store of your choice.

Shoppers will also get a branded tote bag.

Photo: The Florida Mall

This offer is valid through Oct. 31 or while supplies last.

Click here for more information.