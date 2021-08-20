'This is a huge loss': Veteran Palm Bay police officer passes away

article

The Palm Bay Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Corporal Frank Tobar," the department announced on Facebook on Friday.

Corporal Tobar served the community for nearly 17 years. The department says he was widely known for teaching new recruits at the local police academy.

They say Corporal Tobar was the lead adviser for the police explorer program that he has led for nearly 15 years and had a great passion for.

"This is a huge loss to the law enforcement community. We ask everyone to keep the Tobar family and the Palm Bay Police Department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."