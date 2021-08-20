Funeral for fallen Daytona Beach officer to be held Monday

The funeral for fallen police Officer Jason Raynor will be held Monday morning in Daytona Beach.

On Thursday, a wreath was placed in front of Officer Raynor's patrol car during a ceremony. People from across the area lined up to pay their respects.

Raynor was shot in the line of duty in June and died Tuesday night.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young says every time Officer Raynor got into his patrol car, he did it to serve the community.

"A true hero and a true public servant. That’s how I would like him to be remembered."

If you want to visit the memorial, the chief says it will be there through the weekend.

Following the passing of Officer Raynor on Tuesday, a charging affidavit from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows that the man suspected of shooting him, Othal Wallace, now faces a 'First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer' charge. This is a capital offense with enhancements and FOX 35 News legal analysts say that could lead to a death penalty case.