Third suspect arrested in connection to ex-Sheriff Marcos Lopez's illegal gambling scheme: officials

The Brief A third suspect, Sheldon Wetherholt, has been arrested on racketeering and conspiracy charges related to an illegal gambling operation tied to former Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, officials say. The scheme involved a social club in Kissimmee, allegedly run by Lopez and at least four others. Two other co-defendants have been arrested, with authorities still searching for the fourth, Ying Zhang.



A third co-defendant has been arrested in connection with the alleged illegal gambling scheme that led to the arrest of former Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez last week.

Sheldon Wetherholt, 58, turned himself in early Wednesday at the Lake County Jail on racketeering and conspiracy charges.

He appeared before a judge the same day and is being held on a $100,000 bond — $50,000 for each count. Officials noted he has no prior criminal history.

During the hearing, Wetherholt was vocal, stating that he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for less than a year and currently cares for his adult sons, whom he described as bipolar and schizophrenic.

If he posts bail, he must forfeit any firearms – which he claims he doesn't have – and will be fitted for a GPS monitor.

His next court date is scheduled for July 7.

Sheldon Wetherholt

According to a criminal complaint, Lopez and at least four others – Ying Zhang, Sharon Fedrick, Sheldon Wetherholt and Carol Cote – owned or operated the million-dollar social club in Kissimmee.

Marion County residents Carol Cote and Sharon Fedrick were arrested on Thursday, while officials are still looking for Ying Zhang.

On Friday, both Cote and Fedrick were granted bond pending trial by a Lake County judge. Fedrick's bond was set at $300,000 per count due to prior state and federal convictions, while Cote's bond was set at $100,000 for each count.

Cote was released on bond later in the day. FOX 35 has learned that she has both an 8-year-old child and 2-year-old twins.

Fedrick bonded out Monday night.

Both Cote and Fedrick are scheduled to next appear in court on June 30.

