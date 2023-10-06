8 fun things to do in Central Florida this weekend: Beer festival, food trucks, UCF watch parties and more

Need weekend plans? It'll be a busy weekend across Orlando and Central Florida – and the following guide can help you figure out what to do!

Here's a look at some fun events planned across the region this weekend:

Winter Park Autumn Art Festival - Winter Park

What: The Winter Park Chamber of Commerce hosts the only juried fine art festival with Florida artists on the second weekend in October every year; enjoy visual art and live entertainment

Where: Park Avenue in downtown Winter Park

When: October 7-8, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What to know: Admission is free for this family-friendly event

More info: winterpark.org

The Florida Vintage Market - Orlando

What: Over 30 local vendors set up for you to shop a variety of vintage clothing, sustainable fashion, street wear, custom clothing, sneakers, makers, artists, food trucks, drinks from the brewery and more

Where: Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, 1300 Alden Road, Orlando, FL 32803

When: Sunday, October 8 from noon to 5 p.m.

What to know: Free and family- and pet-friendly event

More info: Facebook event

First Friday Park Party - Lake Mary

What: Enjoy food trucks, alcohol and live entertainment on the first Friday of every month in Lake Mary

Where: Central Park, Lake Mary

When: Friday, October 6 from 6-9 p.m.

What to know: Free, family-friendly event

More info: lakemaryfl.com

UCF football at Kansas watch parties - several locations

What: The Greater Orlando UCF Knights alumni community is hosting several watch parties around the Orlando area for UCF football's away game at Kansas

Where: Here's a list of watch party locations:

Sanford: Buster's Sanford, 300 Sanford Ave.

UCF: Knights Out Pub, 3402 Technological Ave. #202

SoDo: Gatlin Hall, 4721 S. Orange Ave.

Longwood: The Back Porch, 145 Wekiva Springs Road

Winter Garden: Home State Brewing, 16016 New Independence Pkwy #100

Mills 50: Pour Choice Taphouse, 1225 N. Mills Ave.

When: Saturday, October 7 at 4 p.m.

What to know: Free to attend, kid-friendly; Giveaways and prizes available at all locations; Drink and food specials available

More info: Greater Orlando UCF Knights

Dive-In Movie: Coco - Downtown Orlando

What: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by watching Coco and relaxing at the pool

Where: Downtown Orlando YMCA, 433 N. Mills Ave.

When: Friday, October 6 from 7-9 p.m.

What to know: Limited spaces available; register by emailing ECatron@cfymca.org

More info: ymcacf.org

Jake's Beer Festival - Universal Orlando

What: Try more than 50 craft and specialty beers at the biannual Jake's Beer Festival

Where: Wantilan Pavilion, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Universal Orlando

When: Friday, October 6 from 6-9 p.m.

What to know: 21+ only; festival tickets on sale for $65, VIP tickets on sale for $90

More info: eventbrite.com; universalorlando.com

Orlando City SC vs. New England - Orlando

What: Orlando City hosts New England Revolution

Where: Exploria Stadium

When: Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.

What to know: Tickets available on Ticketmaster starting at $11

More info: orlandocitysc.com

Concerts this weekend:

Thursday: Luke Bryan, Amway Center

Thursday: Teddy Swims, House of Blues Orlando

Friday: Band of Horses, House of Blues Orlando

Friday: RiFF RAFF, Tuffy's Music Box, Sanford

Saturday: Ashnikko, House of Blues Orlando

Sunday: Switchfoot, House of Blues Orlando

Sunday: Manuel Torizo, Hard Rock Live Orlando

Monday: Nessa Barrett, House of Blues Orlando

Tuesday: Todrick Hall, House of Blues Orlando

Tuesday: Depeche Mode, Amway Center

Wednesday: Suki Waterhouse, The Beacham

Wednesday: Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, Tuffy's Music Box, Sanford

Please double-check event times and locations with venues before attending.