8 fun things to do in Central Florida this weekend: Beer festival, food trucks, UCF watch parties and more
ORLANDO, Fla. - Need weekend plans? It'll be a busy weekend across Orlando and Central Florida – and the following guide can help you figure out what to do!
Here's a look at some fun events planned across the region this weekend:
Winter Park Autumn Art Festival - Winter Park
What: The Winter Park Chamber of Commerce hosts the only juried fine art festival with Florida artists on the second weekend in October every year; enjoy visual art and live entertainment
Where: Park Avenue in downtown Winter Park
When: October 7-8, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What to know: Admission is free for this family-friendly event
More info: winterpark.org
The Florida Vintage Market - Orlando
What: Over 30 local vendors set up for you to shop a variety of vintage clothing, sustainable fashion, street wear, custom clothing, sneakers, makers, artists, food trucks, drinks from the brewery and more
Where: Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, 1300 Alden Road, Orlando, FL 32803
When: Sunday, October 8 from noon to 5 p.m.
What to know: Free and family- and pet-friendly event
More info: Facebook event
First Friday Park Party - Lake Mary
What: Enjoy food trucks, alcohol and live entertainment on the first Friday of every month in Lake Mary
Where: Central Park, Lake Mary
When: Friday, October 6 from 6-9 p.m.
What to know: Free, family-friendly event
More info: lakemaryfl.com
UCF football at Kansas watch parties - several locations
What: The Greater Orlando UCF Knights alumni community is hosting several watch parties around the Orlando area for UCF football's away game at Kansas
Where: Here's a list of watch party locations:
- Sanford: Buster's Sanford, 300 Sanford Ave.
- UCF: Knights Out Pub, 3402 Technological Ave. #202
- SoDo: Gatlin Hall, 4721 S. Orange Ave.
- Longwood: The Back Porch, 145 Wekiva Springs Road
- Winter Garden: Home State Brewing, 16016 New Independence Pkwy #100
- Mills 50: Pour Choice Taphouse, 1225 N. Mills Ave.
When: Saturday, October 7 at 4 p.m.
What to know: Free to attend, kid-friendly; Giveaways and prizes available at all locations; Drink and food specials available
More info: Greater Orlando UCF Knights
Dive-In Movie: Coco - Downtown Orlando
What: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by watching Coco and relaxing at the pool
Where: Downtown Orlando YMCA, 433 N. Mills Ave.
When: Friday, October 6 from 7-9 p.m.
What to know: Limited spaces available; register by emailing ECatron@cfymca.org
More info: ymcacf.org
Jake's Beer Festival - Universal Orlando
What: Try more than 50 craft and specialty beers at the biannual Jake's Beer Festival
Where: Wantilan Pavilion, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Universal Orlando
When: Friday, October 6 from 6-9 p.m.
What to know: 21+ only; festival tickets on sale for $65, VIP tickets on sale for $90
More info: eventbrite.com; universalorlando.com
Orlando City SC vs. New England - Orlando
What: Orlando City hosts New England Revolution
Where: Exploria Stadium
When: Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.
What to know: Tickets available on Ticketmaster starting at $11
More info: orlandocitysc.com
Concerts this weekend:
- Thursday: Luke Bryan, Amway Center
- Thursday: Teddy Swims, House of Blues Orlando
- Friday: Band of Horses, House of Blues Orlando
- Friday: RiFF RAFF, Tuffy's Music Box, Sanford
- Saturday: Ashnikko, House of Blues Orlando
- Sunday: Switchfoot, House of Blues Orlando
- Sunday: Manuel Torizo, Hard Rock Live Orlando
- Monday: Nessa Barrett, House of Blues Orlando
- Tuesday: Todrick Hall, House of Blues Orlando
- Tuesday: Depeche Mode, Amway Center
- Wednesday: Suki Waterhouse, The Beacham
- Wednesday: Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, Tuffy's Music Box, Sanford
Please double-check event times and locations with venues before attending.