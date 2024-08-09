Thieves targeting mail carriers for universal keys in Polk County robbery

Thieves are increasingly targeting mail carriers for their universal keys, which can unlock every mailbox in apartment complexes and neighborhoods.

In Polk County, a suspect armed with a gun confronted a mail carrier, demanding the key before fleeing the scene. The incident occurred on August 1 around 3 p.m. on Oak Circle in Poinciana, leaving the mail carrier stunned.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Postal Inspection Service are searching for a Black man in his 20s in connection with the robbery.

Brian Bruchey, the spokesperson for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, emphasized the broader impact of these crimes.

"They’re putting the lives of the postal carriers in danger, and on top of that, you could have so many more victims from this one crime. It’s a snowball effect," he explained. "Ultimately, this could lead to more crimes. This could lead to fraud. He could get personal information from people's mail. He could get gift cards that people send to loved ones."

Nationwide, postal carrier robberies have surged by 30% compared to the previous year, with more than 600 cases reported. Similar robberies have been reported across Central Florida in recent months.