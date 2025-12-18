Orlando firefighter arrested, accused of putting tracking device in ex-girlfriend's car, police say

The Brief An Orlando firefighter was arrested for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend. In a probable cause affidavit, La Teef Williams admitted to placing a tracking device in his ex-girlfriend's rental car. This is Williams' second arrest, coming after a previous charge of aggravated assault.



An Orlando Fire Department firefighter was arrested in connection to a stalking accusation after he admitted to putting a tracking device in his ex-girlfriend's car, police say.

What we know:

La Teef Williams, 47, was arrested in Brevard County on Monday for installing or using a tracking device or tracking applications, domestic stalking and domestic tampering with or harassing a witness, victim or informant.

This arrest comes after Williams was previously arrested in 2023 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

According to a probable cause affidavit with the Cocoa Police Department, Williams admitted that he installed and placed a tracking device in a car rented by a woman he was in a relationship with. Williams said he put in the tracker without her knowledge after she was involved in a car crash. A Cocoa Police officer found the tracker in the car where Williams said it was, the affidavit said.

The affidavit also alleges that Williams caused the woman emotional distress by showing up at her work in the early morning hours after she told him not to return, the woman told police. Since then, the woman told police that Williams would often drive by her work. The officer said they weren't able to obtain camera footage showing this.

In a separate incident, the woman also told police that Williams banged on the door of her work demanding medication, the affidavit said. She assumed he was referring to vitamins. He had left a note on her car telling her to return what she stole, the affidavit said. The woman provided police with security footage of Williams banging on her work's door.

Arrest taken seriously, Orlando Fire says

The Orlando Fire Department released a statement acknowledging the arrest of one of its personnel.

"While we cannot comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation, we want to emphasize that all members of our department are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty," the department said in a released statement on Dec. 17. "We took this arrest very seriously and, as is our practice, initiated an immediate internal investigation."

OFD said the firefighter has been placed on leave without pay during the investigation.