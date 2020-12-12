These were the most-searched recipes in 2020, Google survey shows

article

Can you remember a time before sourdough bread? Neither can Google.

The search engine has released its year-end report of the recipes we've all been searching for in 2020, and it’s pretty much a culinary trip through America's baking habits during the pandemic. The biggest surprise may be that banana bread was all the way back at number 10.

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Not shockingly, sourdough bread and whipped coffee, which were both popular on social media, took the top two spots for most-searched recipes in the year.

Forlorn Disney fans missing the park’s goodies filled out the third and fourth spots, with Disney Churro and Dole Whip, respectively.

Two other popular brands stole fifth and sixth place — DoubleTree cookies were a must-search item after the hotel chain released its coveted recipe in early April, as were Ikea’s meatballs, the recipe for which were also shared in April.

Advertisement

However, seventh place throws a bit of a curveball, as folks apparently searched for recipes to make a "chaffle,” or a waffle made with eggs and cheese. The Keto-friendly breakfast item saw the most interest in January, according to Google’s analytics, suggesting people quickly traded in their low-carb diets for comfort food once the pandemic hit.

The last three were awarded to classic barbecue staples: hamburger bun recipes (we were really into bread during quarantine), egg salad sandwich recipes and, finally, that banana bread.

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM